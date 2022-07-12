ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reba Announces Fall Tour Stopping in Nashville

Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, set to kick off October 13 in Lafayette, LA stopping in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on October 21. Presented by Live Nation, the 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri...

