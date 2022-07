A Scottish archaeologist was part of a team which has uncovered rare skeletons at the Waterloo battlefield in Belgium.Teams have unearthed remains of humans and horses following the latest dig, which resumed this year for the first time since 2019.Experts say the discoveries are “incredibly rare” on a Napoleonic battlefield and further excavation is under way to learn more about the remains.Professor Tony Pollard, one of the project’s archaeological directors and director of the Centre for Battlefield Archaeology at the University of Glasgow, has been closely involved in the dig.He said: “I’ve been a battlefield archaeologist for 20 years and...

