Home Sweet Home: Our Care Communities Directory Can Help You Find The Right Care

Today's Transitions
 3 days ago
Today’s Transitions seeks to help you find the right care you need for a loved one whenever you need it. The Care Communities Directory contains both short- and long-term care-related resources.

Search Home Caregiving Directory here. For retirement Living Options Directory, click here.

Types of Care Communities:

Adult Day Care programs provide care and companionship to those who need supervision or assistance.

Aging-In-Place Communities offer several levels of care on one campus.

Assisted Living is residential living for those who need help with daily activities and health services.

Hospice provides pain relief for those with a terminal illness and a life expectancy of six months or less.

Memory Care residential living is for those with dementia at different care levels.

Palliative Care is specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness.

Personal Care residential living offers mobile residents minimal assistance for daily activities.

Rehabilitation Services is physical treatment in an inpatient or outpatient clinic.

Skilled Nursing Care is 24-hour nursing services for residents in a care community

Respite Care provides short-term care in order to provide relief for primary caregivers.

HERE ARE SOME CAREGIVER SOLUTION ARTICLES TO CHECK OUT:

P.S. Are you a caregiving facility and would like to add your listing to our directory? Create an account and get started for free today!

View our complete guide of care community listings here.

