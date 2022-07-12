ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAX reopens airport's rideshare, taxi pickup lot after suspicious item investigation

By KJ Hiramoto
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - LAX has reopened its rideshare and tax pickup lot after airport police looked into a suspicious item...

Homicide investigation launched outside San Pedro hospital

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation was launched on Friday morning after a shooting victim who sought medical aid was declared dead in an SUV that was parked outside the Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in San Pedro. The Los Angles Police Department said the victim, believed to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Whittier restaurant owner frustrated with repeated burglaries

Whittier police want to catch the suspects who burglarized a local restaurant, causing thousands of dollars in damage. It's the third time the business has been broken into in less than a year."They busted the window, crawled in, basically shimmied their way down the wall," the restaurant's owner, Troy Silva, explained to CBSLA. Security video shows two men dressed in all black repeatedly kick the officer door of Orchard's BBQ and Grill until caved in. Seconds later, they're seen rummaging through the office. The owner said the suspects tried unsuccessfully to steal the safe.However, they do end up taking about $800...
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

Innocent person killed during South LA police chase, suspect vehicle driven by teenagers

LOS ANGELES - A bystander was killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a high-speed chase involving teenagers South Los Angeles. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were pursuing a Kia SUV sedan that was reportedly driving recklessly. The Kia crashed into a red vehicle just before 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the westbound 105 Freeway exit near Central Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Tarzana homeowner shoots at burglars to defend property

LOS ANGELES - A homeowner in Tarzana took matters into his own hands to defend his property after he found several burglars outside his home Thursday night. The first 911 call came in just before 8:50 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. A neighbor reported hearing someone breaking into a home in the 19000 block of Greenbriar Drive and a short time later, they heard gunshots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Search underway for 2 armed suspects after shooting in Beverly Grove area

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for two armed suspects after shots rang out in the Beverly Grove area late Thursday night. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and North Fairfax Avenue. LAPD initially said it was a "police incident" before later specifying that officers were responding to an armed robbery in the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shooting under investigation in Beverly Grove area

LOS ANGELES - A shooting is under investigation in the Beverly Grove area late Thursday night. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and North Fairfax Avenue. LAPD initially said it was a "police incident" before later specifying that it was an officer-involved shooting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Woman Stabbed Inside Home | Los Angeles

07.13.2022 | 1:00 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a woman stabbed inside her home at 2111 Aaron St. First officers arriving found a male victim suffer a stab wound on Glendale and Aaron. Officers arrived at the reporting address and found a female victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indoor Masks Coming Back to Los Angeles County July 29, by All Indications

July 14, 2022 - Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health for Los Angeles County, says they will impose a universal indoor mask mandate for public spaces starting July 29. She thinks it highly unlikely the county will reverse course and the number of Covid-19-positive hospital patients will decrease given a steady increase in the number of infections. Today, the county moved into a "high" level of transmission per guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, with more than 10 Covid-positive hospital admissions per day per 100,000 residents. If the county remains above this number of daily hospital admissions for two consecutive weeks, which would be July 28, the mask mandate will be imposed starting July 29.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Flying Magazine

Bucket List: Airport in the Sky

Located 1,602 feet atop a mountain on scenic Catalina Island—offshore of Palos Verdes, California, and easily seen from the coastline of the Los Angeles basin—Catalina Airport is a bucket list destination for many pilots. Many who have been there make it a point to re-turn to enjoy the challenge of the airport and all that the area has to offer. Much like the iconic Sedona Air-port in Arizona, the ground drops off dramatically at each end of the 3,000-foot runway, making the approach challenging enough that most LA-region aircraft rental facilities require a special checkout for pilots who want to take an airplane to the island. If you’re looking for a fun challenge, Catalina is a terrific choice that also offers great attractions and delicious food.
LOS ANGELES, CA

