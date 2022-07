An unusual platformer with bright battles and serious leveling of the hero. The game is announced for the Windows platform. The people of alchemists are constantly looking for exciting places, and, behold, our heroine found floating ruins. As soon as she was about to start absorbing magical power and knowledge, a strange cat appeared, which sent a storm, and now it’s not so easy to get out of here; the airship is broken. You will have to explore the secrets of this place and repair your vehicle.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO