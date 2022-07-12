ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape Arrives in "Magic Ember"

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the debut of white and black iterations of the Air Max 97 Terrascape earlier this year, Nike now readies a bright “Magic Ember” colorway as the latest sustainable rework of the classic Air Max 97...

hypebeast.com

APPAREL
APPAREL
APPAREL
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
BEAUTY & FASHION
APPAREL
APPAREL
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

An Early Look at the Air Jordan 5 "Concord"

While Nike’s catalog of footwear continues to expand, the Air Jordan 5 has remained a go-to model in Jordan Brand’s annual offerings. Lately, the silhouette has seen its low-top version receive plenty of attention with collaborations including Paris Saint-Germain, CLOT and Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. However, this time around, the original high-top iteration receives a fresh look.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 OG "True Red" Makes a Retro Return This Year

Is bringing back one of its most iconic retro iterations this year. The upcoming release sees the Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 OG arrive in a “True Red” color scheme, reminiscent of the one worn by NBA veteran Brent Barry, aka Bones, during the 1996 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. That year, Barry won the competition in these exact shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: Puma Pairs Style With Performance for the TRC Blaze Court + More

Click here to read the full article. July 14, 2022: Puma is bringing street style to the basketball court with the TRC Blaze Court, a court-ready shoe inspired by the classic, stylish Blaze of Glory silhouette. Also, the look features Trinomic outsoles, which Puma said is its most advanced cushioning technology since 1990, to provide both stability and style. Aside from the classic Trinomic outsole, Puma added ProFoam+ midsoles to the shoe for optimal cushioning. The Puma TRC Blaze Court will retail for $115 and arrives July 14 via Puma.com, the Puma NYC store, Hibbet stores and other select retailers. July 14,...
APPAREL
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Official Look at the Air Jordan 13 "French Blue"

Jordan Brand has celebrated its history with plenty of new looks on its iconic silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. However, the Air Jordan 2 stands out most for its countless collaborations and colorways this year. Amongst this hype, the Air Jordan 13 has quietly been delivered in several clean looks this year. Making its 2022 debut in “Del Sol” and “Court Purple,” the Air Jordan 13 was quick to make an impression. Now, after a first look and detailed images surfaced previously, Nike has provided official images of the Air Jordan 13 in “French Blue.”
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"

Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Officially Unveils the Air Jordan 7 "Quai 54"

Every year, Jordan Brand travels overseas to execute a special streetball tournament activation in Paris, France titled “Quai 54.” And to coincide with all of its hoops excitement, Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint will unload special footwear products to align with the event. This year, the Jumpman team has readied fresh iterations of models like the Jordan Luka 1, Air Jordan 1 Utility Stash and Air Jordan 7, the latter of which has finally been officially revealed.
BEAUTY & FASHION

