TV Series

Netflix Drops Intense Trailer for Live-Action 'Resident Evil' Series Featuring the Weskers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days ahead of its release, Netflix has now dropped a chilling trailer for its live-action Resident Evil adaptation featuring the Wesker family on the run. While there’s not much context offered for the clip, we see...

The Resident Evil Netflix series delivers a fresh take on zombies

Despite a new Resident Evil movie hitting our screens just last year, streaming service Netflix has been developing a TV series based on the hit horror game franchise, and the show is set to hit the small screen this week. In the new Resident Evil Netflix series, much of the lore of the original videogame is present and accounted for, but the show does offer a fresh take on the undead in the franchise.
'The Boys' Will Crossover With its 'The Boys Presents: Varsity' Spinoff

Following the release of The Boys Season 3 finale last week, the series’ showrunner Eric Kripke has confirmed that certain storylines from Season 3 will lead into the debut season of its The Boys Presents: Varsity spinoff, leading to the possibility of seeing familiar characters. “There’s definitely crossover, and we’re doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity,” Kripke told Deadline. “Like there’s a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there are certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There’s Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show.”
The Dark Knight Trilogy's Cillian Murphy Looks Sinister as Doctor Doom in MCU Art

Since Marvel Studios' official announcement in 2020 that they'll be rebooting the Fantastic Four franchise, fans were incredibly thrilled about the idea because finally, there's a good chance that the First Family will be handled really well. Of course, a lot of you are well aware that long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe became a thing, there were already several attempts to turn the property into a box office juggernaut but they just didn't click.
Netflix's Resident Evil Earns Franchise's Best Rotten Tomatoes Score in Years

There's a new Resident Evil TV show out on Netflix as of this week, and in case you hadn't seen, it's got the highest Rotten Tomatoes score the Resident Evil franchise has gotten in years. Naysayers will say that's not a high bar, however, but when looking at the scores for the franchise overall, those people wouldn't exactly be wrong either. Netflix's Resident Evil keeps fluctuating between 58% and 60% which puts it just around the threshold needed to be "Fresh" on the review aggregate platform..
Zendaya Breaks Emmy Record as the Youngest Producing Nominee

Superstar Zendaya has made Emmys history again with “Euphoria.”. At 25, Zendaya is now the youngest woman ever nominated for producing at the Emmys, in addition to being the youngest two-time lead acting nominee ever. She nabbed four noms in total with today’s haul. For her role as...
Netflix's Resident Evil: Season 1 Review

This is a spoiler-free review for Netflix's Resident Evil, which premieres on the streaming service on July 14. Resident Evil is back in live-action, but instead of hitting the big screen, the latest adaptation in Capcom’s long-running franchise is another Netflix original show focusing primarily on classic series villain Albert Wesker. Despite my initial concerns regarding the franchise’s checkered history in non-video game media, the superb acting combined with an intriguing plot that somehow fits into this ever-growing and wildly convoluted timeline makes for an interesting watch for the biggest Resident Evil diehards, but might be a tough sell for casual fans and especially newcomers.
