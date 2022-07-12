ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – July 12

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
The nation’s papers are led by the release of the timetable for the Conservative leadership race.

The Guardian reports the new Prime Minister will be announced on September 5, with the first ballot of Tory MPs to take place on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail leads with contender Liz Truss’s warning to the “Tory Right” that the race will come down to either her or Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak is set to use his campaign launch on Tuesday to announce he would cut taxes once he had a grip on inflation, according to the Financial Times and The Times.

Meanwhile, The Sun, Daily Mirror and i all lead with Sir Mo Farah telling the BBC he was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Star both carry concerns over a rare amber weather warning for extreme heat across parts of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures.

Metro writes that former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone is facing fraud charges over an alleged failure to declare £400 million of overseas assets to the Government.

And The Independent says the former Chancellor Sajid Javid “exploited” a tax loophole while he was an MP.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Who is backing who in leadership race as Tory MPs prepare to vote

As the race to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party picks up steam, many Tory MPs have publicly revealed who has their backing. As of Wednesday, the PA news agency had confirmed the intentions of more than 160 Tory Members of Parliament regarding which of the candidates they support.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Will you join Sunak’s campiaign? Spelling gaffe teased on social media

Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak has drawn mockery from social media users after an unfortunate spelling mistake at an online hustings event encouraged voters to “join the campiaign”. The mis-spelling of the word “campaign” appeared over the former chancellor’s shoulder during a live stream on Friday afternoon, beneath...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Bernie Ecclestone
Person
Mo Farah
Person
Sajid Javid
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Election Fraud#Conservative#Guardian#The Daily Mail#The Financial Times#The Sun Daily Mirror#The Daily Telegraph#The Daily Star#Formula One#The Independent
newschain

US judge rejects Amber Heard’s appeal for mistrial over ‘improper juror service’

A US judge has denied Amber Heard’s appeal for a new trial in her multimillion-dollar defamation case with Johnny Depp on the basis of “improper juror service”. Penney Azcarate, who presided over the high-profile case, dismissed claims that an individual juror had not been properly vetted and said the court remained bound by the jury’s “competent decision”.
CELEBRITIES
