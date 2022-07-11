ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Opinion | Collierville School Board members did the right thing, but it's a shame they had to | Otis Sanford

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville should not be alone. The school board in that east Shelby County suburb took appropriate action in approving a resolution last week supporting its teachers. The fact that the board has to do that speaks to Gov. Bill Lee's inability to show some backbone...

Mac .
2d ago

Otis Stanford needs to shut up and mind his on business. the guy from Hillsdale college is right. some of our teachers are not qualified for teaching positions and it's dumbing down our young students. it's not only in teaching but every aspect of society. people who are qualified are pushed into jobs they shouldn't hold because of civil rights.

Tennessee Lookout

Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education

In September, I accepted a position as the Chief Communications Officer for Haywood County Schools in Brownsville, Tenn.  For anyone unfamiliar, Brownsville is the home of singer Tina Turner, the Hatchie River, and is about 30 miles east of Memphis.  Since last fall, though, its identity has been found as the new home of Ford’s […] The post Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
The Associated Press

Memphis schools chief suspended during investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The largest school district in Tennessee has placed its superintendent on paid leave while an outside attorney investigates allegations that he abused his power and violated policies, officials said. The Memphis-Shelby County School Board voted 7-2 Wednesday to take the actions during a special called meeting, news outlets reported. Board chair Michelle McKissack said legal counsel recommended Superintendent Joris Ray be placed on paid leave during the investigation, which will be led by former U.S. Attorney Edward L. Stanton III. Two deputy superintendents will assume Ray’s responsibilities, McKissack said. The investigation stems from allegations made in divorce proceedings between Ray and his wife, who is also a school district employee. A board resolution says it took action “to review the allegations to determine whether Superintendent Ray, during his tenure as Superintendent, engaged in relationships with District employees violative of MSCS policies.”
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MSCS calls special meeting to address allegations of impropriety against Superintendent Joris Ray

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday evening to address recent allegations against Superintendent Joris Ray. In divorce documents obtained by FOX13, Ray is accused of having relationships outside his marriage with possible former and current school district employees.
Tennessee Tribune

Memphis Early Voters to Face Long Ballot Starting July 15

MEMPHIS, TN — An extra-long ballot awaits Memphis, Shelby County, Arlington and more voters for the Thursday, August 4th, 2022 election, potentially increasing early voting participation as the word gets out about the long list of decisions at hand. Early voting begins Friday, July 15th, from 11 a.m. to...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Early voting to begin in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Early voting begins July 15 in Shelby County. Early voting runs through July 30, according to the Shelby County Election Commission. Election Day is August 4. The ballot includes both the federal and state Primary Election, as well as the General Election for county offices....
WBBJ

Camp Bolivar to begin next week

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The third year of Camp Bolivar begins next week. That means sixth, seventh, and eighth graders from Bolivar Middle School will get to travel around town and learn more about city government. Mayor Julian McTizic says the kids will meet different citizens and business owners to...
tri-statedefender.com

What to make of the MSCS ‘mess’

Last week, we finally got a chance to see the academic progress our children made last school year as measured by our district’s TCAP results. While we are indeed trending up as a school system, it is clear we still have “miles to go before we sleep.”. But...
actionnews5.com

Fayette County lake to undergo improvements

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced on Thursday that the Herb Parsons Lake in Fayette County will undergo considerable improvements over the next several years as part of the Bill Dance Signature Lakes program. The goal of the program is to improve and enhance...
actionnews5.com

New Southaven amphitheater construction update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced on Facebook the construction progress of the new BankPlus amphitheater on Thursday. “Our facility will be enhanced from 3,900 seats to approximately 9,800; bathroom and concession capacity tripled; new west and south entrance gates; new commissary; new merchandise facility; new private boxes; and a new air-conditioned VIP lounge,” Musselwhite posted.
tri-statedefender.com

Trailblazing policewoman dies in Memphis at 78

The first African-American woman to serve as an officer on the Atlanta Police Department, Linnie Hallmon Booker, who later moved to Memphis, died here this week. She was 78. Born December 2, 1943, in Anniston, Ala., Booker was the eldest child of the late Rev. Warren G. Booker Sr. and the late Mrs. Zeporah Gilley Booker, in Anniston, Alabama. At the age of 63, she graduated from the Ministerial Course of Study at Emory University Candler School of Theology in Atlanta.
