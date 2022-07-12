ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child poverty increases across North East

BBC
Cover picture for the articleChild poverty rose across the north-east of England in the first year of the pandemic, despite it falling in many other areas, figures have shown. Research carried out for the End Child Poverty Coalition by Loughborough University found that around the UK it was at the lowest level in seven...

The Guardian

UK Covid infections rise by almost 30% in a week

Covid infection levels in the UK have risen by almost 30% in a week, with an estimated 3.5 million people thought to have had the disease in the first week of July, as a leading epidemiologist called for a return of free lateral flow tests. Figures from the Office for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Migrants arrive in Dover 'wet and with petrol burns', watchdog says

Migrants who cross the Channel in small boats are arriving in Dover soaking wet and with petrol burns, a watchdog says. Chief inspector of prisons, Charlie Taylor, has raised concerns about the Home Office's "haphazard" arrangements for Channel migrants. He said families were "crammed into facilities where some basic safeguards...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Disabled woman fined more than £1,000 for parking in disabled spot

A disabled woman faces fines of more than £1,000 for using a disabled car parking space outside her flat. Cerys Gemma, who lives in Cardiff Bay, said the space allocated to her flat is inaccessible for her. Instead, she has been using one of the parking spaces reserved for...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Seven held in modern slavery investigation in Sheffield

Seven people have been arrested as part of an investigation into modern slavery and human trafficking. Four men and three woman, aged between 32 and 66, were arrested by officers who targeted addresses in Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police said three women, aged between 39 and 48, had been identified as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

UK government to table no-confidence motion in itself

The government is to table a confidence motion in itself after rejecting a version by Labour that directly criticised Boris Johnson. The unexpected move will force Conservative MPs to back the government but will make the vote more straightforward as it will not constitute an endorsement of the prime minister.
POLITICS
BBC

Beverley: Dog tied to sandbag found dead in canal

An animal charity is appealing for the public's help after a dog tied to a sandbag was found dead in an East Yorkshire canal. The female greyhound was recovered from Beverley Beck by a local animal volunteer, the RSPCA said. A length of rope connected the dog's neck and the...
ANIMALS
BBC

Shark spotted in River Stour leaves woman 'amazed'

A woman who spotted a shark in the River Stour was "amazed" by the unusual sighting. Emma Tella, 34, saw the metre-long smooth-hound in the tidal stretch of the river at Manningtree, Essex on 2 July. She said: "It was a really unusual sight and I was amazed. I even...
WILDLIFE
The Associated Press

Personetics provide personalized insights to regional bank customers partners with Japan’s leading innovator in digital banking, iBank

FUKUOKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Personetics, the leading global provider of financial data-driven personalization and customer engagement solutions for financial institutions, today announced a new partnership with iBank Marketing Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group and widely recognized as Neobank in Japan. By adding Personetics’ capabilities to its offerings for regional banks, iBank with the support of TIS, a leading systems integrator in Japan, intends to help more of Japan’s regional banks move to the digital space and bring a digitalized banking experience to more Japanese bank customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005097/en/ iBank is one of Japan’s most innovative Neobank, with a mission to enhance customers’ daily lives with digital banking services. As a subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group (FFG), one of Japan’s largest regional banks, iBank will work with Personetics in a B2B2C (Business-to-Business-to-Consumer) business model to partner with other regional banks in Japan. By partnering with Personetics and TIS, iBank intends to help its Japan regional bank partners offer advanced hyper-personalization capabilities, but without requiring individual deployments from the other banks.
BUSINESS
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Court rules life-support can end

Life-support treatment for 12-year-old Archie Battersbee can end, a judge has ruled. Archie was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Doctors at the Royal London Hospital said he was "brain stem dead" and the hospital's lawyers have argued it was in Archie's best interests to stop treatment.
U.K.
BBC

Battle of Waterloo skeletons uncovered in Belgium

Skeletons of soldiers who died at the Battle of Waterloo in Belgium in 1815 have been unearthed by archaeologists. Experts say the discoveries are "incredibly rare" on a Napoleonic battlefield and further excavation is under way to learn more. Teams found remains of humans and horses in the dig, which...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Chetu Opens Third Software Delivery Center in India to House Growing Talent Pool

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, today announced the latest expansion of its international offices as the company opens a new software delivery center in Noida, India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005535/en/ Chetu unveils the A-206 campus in Noida, India. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
BBC

County lines drugs raids leads to dozens of arrests

More than 120 people have been arrested in a four-day crackdown on county lines drug dealing across south-west England. Drugs with a street value of £638,000 were seized by five police forces between 4 and 8 July, along with £180,000 cash and weapons. The raids also resulted in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Woodmancote gun killer lied on shotgun form, inquest told

A man who shot and killed his partner and daughters had been granted a shotgun licence by police despite being caught lying on his application form, an inquest in Horsham has heard. Robert Needham applied to Hampshire Police but Sussex Police granted the application in 2016 because he moved. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Royal Welsh: Prize-winning horse found starving 'prancing again'

A former prize-winning stallion that was found starving and with overgrown hooves is "prancing again", a charity has said. In his youth, 23-year-old Prince won top prizes at the Royal Welsh Show and the Lampeter Stallion Show. But he was found, having wandered into the grounds of a Caerphilly care...
ANIMALS
BBC

Channel 4 rejects Nadine Dorries' Tower Block of Commons fakery claim

Channel 4 has said an investigation has found no evidence to support claims by the culture secretary that parts of its show Tower Block of Commons were faked. The 2010 series featured MPs, including Nadine Dorries, spending time living in UK tower blocks and council estates. In May, Ms Dorries...
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

Southampton's St Mary's Leisure centre to reopen by August

A leisure centre that closed months ago and was set to be sold could reopen. Southampton City Council is planning to reopen St Mary's Leisure Centre as soon as possible and no later than 31 August this year, it has been confirmed. According to the plans, Active Nation UK Ltd...
POLITICS
BBC

ScotRail to restore full timetable next Wednesday

Rail services across Scotland will return to a full timetable from next Wednesday, ScotRail has confirmed. There have been reduced journeys across Scotland for almost two months because of a pay dispute - but drivers recently accepted a 5% increase. About 700 services were cut on 23 May when the...
TRAFFIC

