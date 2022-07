In watching the reaction of advocates and experts to the Supreme Court's decision in EPA v. West Virginia, I was struck by their dismay that the EPA would no longer be able to implement rapid sweeping change in the nation's energy system. I have a little news for these experts: the EPA was never going to be able to quickly decarbonize the economy. It was always going to be a slow and gradual process. In Lisa Friedman's New York Times piece last week about the EPA's new approach to greenhouse regulation, she reported that:

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO