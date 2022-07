Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the opinion of the writer. Bitcoin has formed a range between $22.8k and $18.8k over the past month, with $21.8k also serving as a crucial resistance level. Monero has been able to grind its way higher over the past month, but the longer-term trend still favored the bears. In such a fearful market, a move above the $135 resistance level could be unlikely for Monero bulls to pull off.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO