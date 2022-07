Hasim Rahman Jr insists he will be a far more dangerous opponent for Jake Paul than Tommy Fury when he steps in to box the YouTuber on August 6. Paul had been due to box Britain's Tommy Fury, the brother of WBC title holder Tyson Fury. That fight fell through and Rahman Jr, the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, has come in to box Paul next month at Madison Square Garden in New York, with Amanda Serrano vs Brenda Karen Carabajal featuring on the show.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO