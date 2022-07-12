ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trey Murphy Drops 30 Points in NBA Summer League

By Matt Newton
 3 days ago
Trey Murphy is off to a hot start in the NBA Summer League. Courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans

Okay, so maybe Trey Murphy is too good to be playing in the NBA Summer League.

The former UVA basketball star looked like a man amongst boys on Monday night, dropping 30 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a dominant 101-73 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Las Vegas.

In 33 minutes, Murphy scored 30 points on 10/18 shooting, including 3/6 from beyond the arc. He also recorded six rebounds, one block, one steal, and one assist.

See his full highlights from the game here:

Murphy has been far and away the Pelicans' best player through the first two games of the NBA Summer League. In their opening game against Portland on Saturday, Murphy was essentially the only player to show up. He scored 23 points on 7/16 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, four steals, and one assist. He was also a perfect 8/8 from the free throw line. Unfortunately for the Pels, no other player scored in double figures and New Orleans fell to the Trailblazers 85-68.

Murphy followed that up with an even better showing against the Hawks on Monday, and this time the whole team played well as the Pelicans rolled to a 28-point victory.

Murphy will look to keep this summer momentum going when the Pelicans take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 6pm ET.

