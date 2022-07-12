Pekka the Goat is a New Dad – See the Babies at the Nashville Zoo

Pekka the Goat at the Nashville Zoo is a Dad!

The Nashville Zoo shared about the birth of the Nigerian dwarf goats on July 5th, the first to be born at the zoo.

If you are interested in seeing the new kids, you can catch a glimpse of them at the Historic Farm before they move down to Critter Encounters.

In February 2022, the Nashville Zoo named one of its goats “Pekka” in honor of recently retired Nashville Predators’ goalie Pekka Rinne. The announcement came two days before Rinne’s number 35 jersey was retired at a Predators home game.

Pekka, the goat, lives at the Historic Home and Farm with his female companion, Kimber. and was chosen to be the Zoo’s breeding male.