ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Pekka the Goat is a New Dad – See the Babies at the Nashville Zoo

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27IZ4K_0gcRy5Ui00

Pekka the Goat at the Nashville Zoo is a Dad!

The Nashville Zoo shared about the birth of the Nigerian dwarf goats on July 5th, the first to be born at the zoo.

If you are interested in seeing the new kids, you can catch a glimpse of them at the Historic Farm before they move down to Critter Encounters.

In February 2022, the Nashville Zoo named one of its goats “Pekka” in honor of recently retired Nashville Predators’ goalie Pekka Rinne. The announcement came two days before Rinne’s number 35 jersey was retired at a Predators home game.

Pekka, the goat, lives at the Historic Home and Farm with his female companion, Kimber. and was chosen to be the Zoo’s breeding male.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pethelpful.com

Toddler Calling For His New Horse Is the Absolute Cutest Thing

Everyone remembers their first pet. Although for most of us it was probably a puppy or a goldfish. For one fortunate little boy, one of his first pets is a beautiful horse named Maple (or MayMay as he affectionately calls her) and their bond is so unique. The little one is fearless when it comes to the massive animal, especially in a video that's blown up on TikTok.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
915
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy