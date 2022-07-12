Celebrities speak on faith: How religion affects Hollywood careers of Chris Pratt, Mark Wahlberg and more

Content warning: suicide. In the very first episode of Hulu's The Girl From Plainville, there is a scene that turns the blood cold. A seemingly stricken teenage girl practises what, to all outward appearances, sounds like a funeral speech in her bedroom mirror, her face contorted with tears: “I loved him and he loved me and he loved all of you guys”. Eerily enough, when she begins to fumble, her exact words in a different voice can be heard playing in the background. She turns around to her laptop, her face slipping back to stone-cold composure as she restarts the video. It transpires it’s not a funeral speech after all. Word for word, complete with identical body language, she is imitating the palpable real life grief and pain of actress Lea Michele in the tribute episode in Glee where the actress commemorated the actual death of her co-star and boyfriend Cory Monteith, who died back in 2013 from an accidental overdose. Teenage girls emulating scenes from popular media is nothing new, rather, what is particularly unnerving, is that it feels like we are watching someone incapable of experiencing grief cosplaying someone who is devastated by it.

