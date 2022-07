HTVRONT's newest product -- Auto Heat Press is about to be on sale this August. For giving back the support and love from its customers, HTVRONT has started a crowdfunding campaign for this intelligent product as a warm-up event. Customers will get an unprecedented great deal in this campaign by paying just $1 in advance. HTVRONT Auto Heat Press will be on sale after the crowdfunding campaign ends around the end of July.

