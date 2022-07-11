ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

La Lomita 2020 Islay Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir (Edna Valley)

winemag.com
 3 days ago

Dark aromas of black raspberry and purple flowers lead into more savory and complex notes of mushroom and loamy...

www.winemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Hotel June Malibu Reinvents Historic Motel Where Bob Dylan Wrote ‘Blood On The Tracks’

Plenty of critics consider Bob Dylan’s 1975 album, Blood on the Tracks, to be his greatest work, but even the most fervent biographers might not know the legend of the Malibu motel where he reportedly began writing the record. Originally founded as the Malibu Riviera Motel in the late 1940s by Wayne and Helen Wilcox, the Point Dume property fell into disrepair in later decades and was eventually revived by current owners Shaun Gilbert, Sam Shendow and Reem Al-Zahaw. The new owners purchased the property in 2015 from Gary Wilcox, the son of the couple who built it, and were serious about maintaining the hotel’s legacy as a fixture in the small beachside community.
MALIBU, CA
thezoereport.com

Jenni Kayne's Santa Ynez Ranch Home Is The Epitome Of California Chic

In TZR’s franchise, Interior Motives, celebrities and tastemakers discuss their unique approach to home design and how it reflects their personal aesthetic. Here, we sit down with Jenni Kayne, founder of an eponymous lifestyle brand that encompasses everything from fashion to furniture, to discuss her freshly renovated Santa Ynez ranch.
SANTA YNEZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy