10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tunde Adebimpe

The latest film from the Despicable Me franchise, Minions: The Rise of Gru, directed by Kyle Balda and Brad Abbas, hit the theaters last July 1, 2022. The film is the second prequel after Minions (2015) which is also produced by Illumination. The film features Steve Carell reprising his role as Gru and Pierre Coffin as the Minions, with Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin. The film follows Gru and his Minions as they go on the run from the Vicious 6, a group of super-villains who are out to get them. Along the way, the Minions must help Gru save the world from a dangerous new threat. With its mix of humor, action, and adventure, Minions: The Rise of Gru is sure a hit with kids and adults alike. In a review by Common Sense Media, they wrote, “Tween Gru and the ageless and delightfully silly minions make this ’70s-set origin story a short-and-sweet adventure for families and fans of the franchise. There’s a universality to watching loner Gru idolize a group (he even has their action figures), even if it is a bunch of baddies.” If you’re looking for a fun-filled movie to watch with the family, be sure to check the following films on our list that feature funny and heart-warming stories about villain heroes.
