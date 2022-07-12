10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tunde Adebimpe

If you’ve seen Jennifer’s Body then you already know how ridiculous this horror comedy is, and if you haven’t, well, that’s kind of up to you. But the fact is that in the history of horror movies there are those that are ridiculous, those that are downright horrible, and those that are kind of tough to watch. This movie is fairly gory, but not so over the top that one might cringe when watching the blood spew. If anything, there’s just enough blood and guts to be interesting, and there’s enough sexuality within the movie thanks to Megan Fox since at this time she was definitely still seen as a hot prospect because of her looks. But as far as her acting goes, well, that’s a subjective matter. She’s not horrible in this movie, but she’s not exactly Oscar material. It’s very easy to be forgiving of any lack on her part though since this movie wasn’t exactly one of those that came off in the way that the director and writer wanted, meaning it wasn’t as empowering or as uplifting as it could have been. The intent was there since the truth is that in a lot of horror movies women are terrorized, but one has to wonder if the two women that pushed this movie realized that there was already a great deal of female empowerment in horror that had been seen years before.

