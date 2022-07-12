ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Childcare in DC costs 85% more than national average

By Nana-Su00e9ntuo Bonsu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The cost of daycare across the country continues to rise. A new study conducted by Care.com shows families in D.C. are paying almost 85% more than the national average for childcare, which is $226 a week. Parents in the District, according to the report, are paying an...

