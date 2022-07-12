Study: Childcare in DC costs 85% more than national average

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People are still feeling the impacts of Tuesday’s storms that ripped through parts of Maryland. The damage now leading to some closures and delays Wednesday. To help you keep track of all the changes, we have compiled a running list of the places that are making adjustments in response to the weather. Schools Delays Closures Harford County Public Schools Carroll County Public Schools Baltimore County Public Schools Carroll Manor Elementary School Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School -Fifth District Elementary School Hampton Elementary School Hereford Middle School Jacksonville Elementary School Pine Grove Elementary School Pine Grove Middle School Pot Spring Elementary School Prettyboy Elementary School Riderwood Elementary School Sparks Elementary School Summit Park Elementary School Baltimore County Public School Work Sites closed: Cockeysville Bus Lot; Cockeysville Grounds Stop Colleges Delays Carroll Community College, opening at 10 a.m. Closures University of Maryland, College Park, closed Maryland Global Campus, on-site closed; REMOTE work not impacted Harford County Community College, closed Businesses Delays Carroll County Government, opening at 10 a.m. Closures MTA Light Rail Delays BTW North Ave. and Hunt Valley stations, expect delays MARC Trains Closures 847 and 844 both cancelled

