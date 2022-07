Students and parents on a budget can get in on the Prime Day deals taking place today, as Best Buy has discounted the Lenovo Chromebook 3 to just $79. A laptop option that competes well with the best student Chromebooks, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is one of the best Prime Day deals you’ll find. While it’s always a great deal at its regular price of $139, it’s a steal at this Prime Day offering, which saves you $60 and drops the price to just $79. We expected to see some great Best Buy Prime Day deals, and this Chromebook for just $79 also includes six months of free security software, making it one of the best Prime Day deals you’ll come across.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO