Save over $200 on this beast of a Chromebox from ASUS this Prime Day

Prime Day can be the best time of the year to buy a Chromebox, and for 2022 you can save big on the most powerful model from ASUS. The Intel Core i7 model Chromebox 4 is on sale for $614 , down from its $882 regular price.

This little box holds some monstrous specs. Its Intel Core i7 is paired with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB user-replaceable SSD. It has all the power you need to run not only Chrome OS (along with all the Chrome browser tabs you would ever need) but also Linux programs and Android apps. It's made to do it all.

It is also chock full of ports and you'll find five USB Type-A ports paired with a USB-C port, two HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, a microSD card slot, a headphone jack, VESA mounting, and even a Kensington Lock slot. If that's not enough for you, a USB hub is easy to attach.

For most of us, a Chromebox this powerful is overkill, but if you plan to use power-hungry Linux applications it's perfect. Also perfect is the discount because everyone likes saving money!

Tiny but powerful

ASUS Chromebox 4: $882 $614 at Amazon

This is a great price on a very powerful Chrome desktop and is perfect for running any application you could throw at it. Attach it to the back of a TV or monitor or keep it on your desk and you're ready for anything. View Deal

Chromeboxes are great home computers for anyone who wants a powerful yet easy and secure desktop for work or play. They're a great companion for your favorite Android phone and rarely do we see one with these specs at this price.

If you don't need something as overkill as this Chromebox but still want to dive into the Chrome OS, there are plenty of other Prime Day Chromebook deals you can check out.

