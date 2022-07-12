ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong to electronically tag Covid patients as it adopts China’s health code system

By Rhoda Kwan in Taipei
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2133k2_0gcRsYPC00
An airline passenger wears a tracking bracelet after leaving a temporary COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in hong kong Photograph: Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong will mandate electronic tracking bracelets for people in home isolation and bring in a China-style electronic health code system as part of fresh measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The quarantine bracelets, to be introduced on Friday, will be mandatory for people who have tested positive and are quarantining at home to ensure they do not leave the building during their isolation period.

“We have to make sure that home isolation is more precise while being humane,” Lo Chung-mau, the city’s new health secretary said, announcing the new requirement on Monday. Breaching a mandatory quarantine order in Hong Kong carries a fine of up to HK$25,000 ($3,200) and up to six months in jail.

Hong Kong has previously used two types of bracelets to track people under home quarantine at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020: an earlier plastic wristband with a QR code and a later one with a bulky electronic tracker. Lo did not clarify which one would be introduced on Friday.

Under the health codes system, which tracks the movement of people via mobile phones, citizens will be allowed to enter public spaces if the QR code on their account is green. The code turns yellow if people have been in close contact with an infected person, and red if the person has tested positive for the virus.

Related: ‘The new normal’: China’s excessive coronavirus public monitoring could be here to stay

Under the Hong Kong health code, arriving travellers will also be marked “yellow”, Lo said in his announcement.

People with red and yellow codes will not be allowed in “high-risk” venues such as hospitals and aged care facilities, and cannot engage in high risk activities, including taking off masks.

The new system will be rolled out in the “Leave Home Safe” app introduced last year at public spaces to track people’s movement.

Human rights watchdogs have criticised China’s health code system as an invasion of privacy, warning that Beijing uses data collected on the system to control and restrict freedoms.

Local experts warn Hong Kong’s health codes and bracelets may have the unintended consequence of swaying people to not report positive test results out of fear of major disruptions to their lives.

Although the measures may have a “marginal impact” on decreasing community spread, “the impact that is more concerning is the impact on testing and reporting,” Ben Cowling, chair professor of epidemiology at the University of Hong Kong’s School of Public Health, said.

Hong Kong is reporting an average of about 2,500 cases a day, but future statistics may not fully reflect the reality of the situation. “It may be in a week or two, it’s lower, not because transmission has gone down, but because people are not reporting,” Cowling said.

Hong Kong’s new measures signal the city is unlikely to relent on its bid to quash all Covid-19 transmission, even as other countries have continued to relax measures in light of higher vaccination rates as well as economic and social pressures.

“Most other parts of the world are going down the direction of not controlling transmission, but minimising severe cases,” Cowling said.

“That’s would what we would think of as an exit from the pandemic mode, but the introduction of these measures, if anything, is going in the other direction, back toward more stringent control, even though we have higher vaccine coverage, and availability of anti-viral drugs now.”

The new measures follow hopes the city may continue to ease restrictions, after the city put its Covid flight suspension mechanism on hold last Thursday. Hong Kong still maintains strict travel restrictions, imposing a seven-day hotel quarantine for arrivals, in line with China’s “zero-Covid” policy which aims to eradicate the virus in the community.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Covid#Aged Care
Medical Daily

Omicron BA.5's New Symptom Only Affects COVID-19 Patients At Night

An immunologist believes the latest strain of COVID-19 is showing a new symptom – intense night sweats that make it difficult to sleep. Luke O’Neill, a professor of biochemistry at Trinity College in Ireland and member of the COVID-19 Advisory Board, has issued a warning against the severe symptoms from the newly identified strain.
SCIENCE
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

An Omicron vaccine is coming. Should you wait for it—or get your next booster now amid BA.5’s surge?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Biden administration is reportedly considering making all adult Americans eligible for a second booster shot as the newest COVID variant—Omicron's BA.5 strain, deemed "the worst version" of the virus seen yet—surges in the U.S.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

WHO says COVID-19 remains a global health emergency

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that COVID-19 remains a global emergency, nearly 2-1/2 years after it was first declared. The Emergency Committee, made up of independent experts, said in a statement that rising cases, ongoing viral evolution and pressure on health services in a number of countries meant that the situation was still an emergency.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
AOL Corp

Still Testing Positive for COVID-19 After 10 Days? What to Know

There's a new crop of omicron subvariants circulating around the country, and they seem to be extending our current COVID-19 wave. That's why at-home rapid antigen tests are still an important tool in keeping yourself and your community safe. But the results from rapid tests — and how to act on them — can also be confusing, especially if you're still testing positive late in your infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What to do if you test positive for Covid now restrictions have been scrapped

Covid cases are on the rise again as experts have warned the country has entered its “fifth wave” of the virus following the rise of new subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The latest figures show 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase week-on-week while hospital admissions have increased 31 per cent, climbing at a higher rate than the last Omicron revival back in March.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

356K+
Followers
85K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy