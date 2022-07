In January 2019, Brad Avakian found himself with time on his hands. A 16-year career in Oregon politics had come to an end with the close of his second term as state labor commissioner. It had been a memorable run, if one that detoured into the culture wars: Avakian will forever be linked to the Sweet Cakes by Melissa case, where he pursued a financial penalty against a Gresham bakery that refused to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple. As he left office, Avakian began teaching business law at Willamette University and overseeing human resources at Clark College.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO