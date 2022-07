Racing always involves taking quite a bit of risk as something could go horribly wrong in the blink of an eye. Mick Mansour learned that lesson the hard way after crashing a Nissan GT-R last month in Australia during the 2022 GT-R Challenge held at the Cootamundra Airport. It was the first crash in the 14 years the event has been held, and easily one of the scariest accidents involving Godzilla. Thankfully, the driver lived to tell the story.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO