Metro Atlanta mothers making a difference to fight gun violence

ATLANTA — A group of mothers across the state of Georgia is addressing gun violence and calling for change.

“My 17-year-old son Vincent Truitt was murdered, actually it’s coming up on two years,” said Venethia Cook.

It’s a day that Cook said that she would never forget — the day when her son was shot and killed by the police.

“These last two years have been, hell for me,” Cook said. She said that she’s slowly starting the healing process. That’s why she recently joined Georgia Moms United, which is a group of women across Georgia who all have one thing in common — losing loved ones to gun violence.

“I think just it’s horrible, the way these kids, are getting hold to these guns,” said Cook.

Tammie Featherstone is also a member. She lost her nephew, Jimmy Atchison, to a police shooting in 2019.

“It affected me very badly,” Featherstone said.

Featherstone said that originally, Georgia Moms United was focused on a different issue: “We started, for police brutality, because all of us lost someone to police brutality and we started meeting mothers, who lost their children to gun violence, so we’re all kind of adopted in.”

That’s why members of Georgia Moms United recently met with several lawmakers to discuss gun reform and tougher gun laws.

“We’re fighting for accountability. We’re fighting for a lot of these cases that have been closed, reopened. We’re fighting from Georgia all the way to the White House,” said Featherstone.

Meanwhile, both Featherstone and Cook said that they’re glad to have this organization for support.

“This sisterhood that we’re in, it really gives us the strength to keep going. We can’t do this on our own,” said Cook.

“I know there are mothers out there, that need our support, that need us to call and say I love you,” said Featherstone.

For more information on Georgia Moms United, click here.

