Japan's ANA Finalises Order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX Jets

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc said on Monday it had finalised an order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX jets first announced in January 2019 that also includes options for another 10 of the narrowbody type. The carrier also said it would...

CNBC

Economy passengers could soon lie down on airplanes—meet the airline that's doing it first

Economy flights practically guarantee a stiff neck, a child kicking the back of your seat and competition with your seatmate to claim the middle seat's armrests. One airline wants to cure to these traveling ailments: Air New Zealand recently announced the world's first lie-flat "pods" for economy class airplanes, set to debut in 2024. The concept, called "Skynest," has been in research and development for five years and will likely feature two rows of three stacked bunk beds for a total of six full-length sleeping pods. The beds will be installed on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, and will exist in addition to regular seating sections.
PopCrush

Passengers Horrified After Airplane Completes Majority of 14-Hour Flight With Large Hole in Plane

Emirates plane passengers were shocked to discover that their plane had a large hole in it for the majority of their 14-hour flight. On Friday (July 1), the A360 plane took off from Dubai and landed safely at Brisbane International Airport at 10:45 PM despite a malfunction that caused a hole to form. Passengers heard a loud banging noise approximately 45 minutes after the plane departed and were unaware of what was actually happening to the aircraft.
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious US military plane days away from breaking another flight record

The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
BoardingArea

SWISS completes its Premium Economy refit aboard its Boeing 777-300ER fleet

SWISS International Airlines have been busy, with the airline completing the refit of its Boeing 777-300ER fleet to have the Premium Economy sections installed. The refit has been completed across all 12 Boeing 777-300ER the airline operates (according to a tweet by the airline), with the first one unveiled in February this year. This means the product will be offered on all SWISS Boeing 777-300ER operated routes.
Fortune

Hong Kong has been almost completely closed to travelers for 2 years. So how did its flagship carrier become the world’s top airline stock?￼

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Cathay Pacific Airways is perhaps the world’s most beleaguered major airline. The Hong Kong-based carrier is at the mercy of its home's tough COVID rules, which force international arrivals to spend weeks in isolation. Cathay is flying just 2% of the passenger flights it operated before the pandemic. Staff have quit amid tough quarantine requirements. Local politicians berated the airline after two of its flight attendants were accused of sparking the city's worst-ever COVID outbreak.
Space.com

Virgin Galactic picks Boeing subsidiary to build new carrier planes for space tourism flights

Suborbital space tourism provider Virgin Galactic announced a deal Wednesday (July 6) to build a new set of carrier planes. Virgin Galactic has contracted the Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences to build two new "motherships" that will be rated to fly as many as 200 times a year, the companies announced in a Virgin press release (opens in new tab).
The Associated Press

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters. Blinken’s statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, was released on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013 about China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waters. China did not participate in the arbitration, rejected its ruling as a sham and continues to defy it, bringing it into territorial spats with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian claimant states in recent years. “We call again on the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior,” Blinken said, using the acronym for China’s formal name, the People’s Republic of China.
US News and World Report

China Warns Asian Nations to Avoid Being Used as 'Chess Pieces' by Powers

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Monday that countries should avoid being used as "chess pieces" by global powers in a region that he said was at risk of being reshaped by geopolitical factors. Addressing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat in a speech in...
BBC

Electric aircraft severely damaged in test flight over Cranfield

An electrically powered aircraft had to carry out a forced landing after its battery was switched off as part of a flight test, a report said. The modified Piper PA-46-350P was undertaking "experimental" tests when it "suffered a loss of power to the electrical motors", the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.
The Independent

Air New Zealand operates 13-hour flight to nowhere due to fault with plane windscreen

An Air New Zealand flight from Christchurch to Shanghai made a 13-hour trip to nowhere when the plane turned around mid-journey. The cargo-only flight departed Christchurch on 1 July, reported Stuff, only to divert to Auckland, landing around 13 hours after take off. Flight tracking service FlightRadar24 shows flight NZ287 takeoff and journey north for around seven hours and 20 minutes, drawing level with the bottom of the Philippines, before turning back south again.A spokesperson for the airline said that the plane “diverted to Auckland as a precaution due to a minor abrasion to the windscreen. “The decision to divert...
