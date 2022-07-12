ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Unnerved Shanghai Residents Brave Stifling Heat for Mass COVID Tests

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shanghai residents queued up in sweltering heat for compulsory mass testing for COVID-19 on Tuesday, as persistent small outbreaks fuelled anxiety in a city that is still recovering from the painful two-month lockdown lifted a few weeks ago. The nagging daily case tolls in the commercial hub...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China locks down city of 300,000 over single Covid case

Hundreds of thousands of people were under lockdown in a small Chinese city Tuesday after just one case of Covid-19 was detected, as Beijing's strict no-tolerance virus strategy showed no sign of abating. The country recorded 347 new domestic cases on Tuesday, more than 80 percent of which showed no symptoms, according to the National Health Commission.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Economy#Eastern China
Daily Mail

Tens of millions are put into lockdown in China as its Communist Party leaders continue zero-Covid approach that has hamstrung global supply chains

Tens of millions of people were under lockdown in China on Wednesday as businesses in a major tourist city were forced to shut their doors and fresh clusters sparked fears of a return to blanket restrictions. Health authorities reported over 300 infections today, with clusters found in the historic northern...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
CarBuzz.com

9 Chinese Copycats That Angered American Carmakers

Papermaking, moveable type printing, gunpowder, and the compass. Those are just a few major contributions China has given the world. You can also thank the Chinese for tea production, alcohol, the mechanical clock, the umbrella, iron smelting, the seed drill, row crop farming, the toothbrush, paper money, and, well, you get the point. China has given the world a lot of great things. More recently, you can thank China for the low cost of whatever device you're reading this article on, but it's not all sunshine and rainbows in China. Modern China is also known for sweatshops, computer hackers, and an authoritarian dictatorship claiming it's running a socialist state. It's also known for lax ideas on what copyright means and any sort of enforcement of copyright and trademark infringement as dictated by global agreements. While all of this is rather serious, the complete lack of respect shown for intellectual property is fascinating when it comes to car culture and has led to wild copycat cars worth highlighting.
CARS
Washington Examiner

China demands Australia become its lap dog

China's penchant for exceptionally counterproductive diplomacy continues unabated. In the latest glorious victory for Beijing's so-called "wolf warrior" diplomats, Australia has flatly rejected four Chinese demands that came after a meeting between Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Indonesia last Friday. That meeting followed the recent election of a new Australian government under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
CHINA
US News and World Report

China Pushes for U.N. Arms Embargo on Haiti Criminal Gangs

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it wants the United Nations Security Council to impose an arms embargo on criminal gangs in Haiti as the 15-member body negotiates a resolution to extend a U.N. political mission in the strife-torn Caribbean country. The council is due to vote on...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Protest in China over frozen bank accounts ends in violence

A rare large-scale protest in China’s central Henan province has been violently broken up by unidentified security personnel, amid outcry over a financial scandal that has exposed the fragility of the country’s banking system. A crowd of more than 1,000 protesters, according to some estimates, had gathered on...
PROTESTS
The Drive

First Flight For China’s H-20 Stealth Bomber Could Be Imminent: Report

Evidence is mounting that China’s highly anticipated next-generation stealth bomber is being readied to fly. China’s state-run media has dropped a strong hint that the first flight of the country’s long-awaited H-20, the next-generation bomber that’s expected to be a broad counterpart to America’s stealth bomber, could be imminent. An article, published yesterday in the Communist Party-affiliated Global Times newspaper reports that an official at the Chinese Flight Test Establishment, or CFTE, told visiting officials that China is preparing to conduct a flight test of a new aircraft. The remark is attributed to Ge Heping, the party chief of the CFTE, and the official visit is described as a “rally meeting … to mobilize personnel involved in the test.”
MILITARY
US News and World Report

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Finally Falling. Why?

(Reuters) - After exceeding $5 a gallon for the first time in history, U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling, giving some relief to consumers in the world's largest user of the fuel. The average retail price for gasoline nationwide is still $4.631, down from a record of $5.014 a month...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy