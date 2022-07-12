Cover to Cover - Public Book Club

Anyone who has looked at home prices in South Dakota has probably needed to be picked up off the floor from sticker shock. It's no secret that real estate prices are hot. However, I found a home that I would call 95% move-in ready for only $25,000! This home at 1009 South 1st Street in Aberdeen has three bedrooms, one bath, and 1,300 square feet. The home was built in 1901 and features beautiful woodwork, hardwood floors, and other touches that add a ton of charm that you won't find in the modern home.

4 DAYS AGO