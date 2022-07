Derion Gullette out of Marlin, Texas narrowed down his list of schools on Thursday. The prospect from the 2023 class is down to a B1G school, Big 12 school, and an SEC school. Gullette’s Top 3 is Ohio State, Texas, and Texas A&M. Gullette is listed as a 4-star edge rusher per the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 16 EDGE and the No. 24 recruit from Texas according to 247Sports. Gullette comes in at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. He has a lot of interest from around the country, with 28 total offers.

MARLIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO