ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbelt, MD

NASA releases first full set of images from $10B James Webb Space Telescope

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqX6V_0gcRoRnb00

July 12 (UPI) -- NASA on Tuesday unveiled its first full collection of images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope -- showcasing the type of photos that engineers had in mind when they first conceived of the telescope in the 1990s.

The space agency unveiled the collection of five images from the $10 billion telescope during an event late Tuesday morning at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The images were simultaneously released on social media and the NASA website.

"These first images from the world's largest and most powerful space telescope will demonstrate Webb at its full power as it begins its mission to unfold the infrared universe," NASA said in a statement before Tuesday's event.

The first image showed a "deep field" of stars, and was the same photo unveiled at the White House on Monday by President Joe Biden. NASA said it's the deepest infrared image of the universe ever taken.

The second photo was a shot of an exoplanet that's located about 1,000 light years away from the Earth. It shows the signature of water on the gas planet, known as WASP 96-b.

"For the first time, we've detected evidence of clouds in this exoplanet's atmosphere," NASA said.

The third image, NASA said, was the first ever taken of a planetary nebula, or a dying star. The photo shows colorful gases and rays surrounding the nebula.

"In these images of the Southern Ring planetary nebula, [the telescope] shows a dying star cloaked by dust and layers of light," the space agency said.

The fourth image showed a galaxy cluster -- four galaxies merging together -- called Stephan's Quintet, which is surrounded by huge shockwaves and tidal tails.

"This is a front-row seat to galactic evolution," NASA said on the image.

The fifth and final image released on Tuesday was perhaps the most spectacular. It shows the Carina Nebula, a large area of bright and dark nebulosity in the constellation Carina. It is located about 7,600 light years away from the Earth.

"Cosmic cliffs and a sea of stars," NASA said. "[The Webb telescope] reveals baby stars in the Carina Nebula, where ultraviolet radiation and stellar winds shape colossal walls of dust and gas."

"What a banner day," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said after the images were unveiled. "We don't want to ever stop exploring the heavens, nor stop daring to take another step forward for humanity."

Following the live broadcast, officials from NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency were set to hold a joint media briefing.

"These images are going to remind the world that America can do big things and remind the American people, especially our children that there's nothing beyond our capacity," Biden said at Monday's unveiling of the first image. "We can see possibilities no one has ever seen before, we can go places no one has ever gone before."

The James Webb is the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, with its primary mirror stretching 21 feet across -- nearly three times larger than Hubble -- allowing it to collect more light and look farther into the universe. NASA scientists first began planning the James Webb Space Telescope in the early 1990s as a future successor to Hubble.

At the White House event Monday, Nelson said the telescope is so powerful that it will allow NASA to observe the chemical composition of other planets and determine if they are habitable.

Last week, scientists described an image captured during testing to see how long the telescope can maintain a steady lock on a distant target, such as a galaxy or star as "among the deepest images of the universe ever taken."

NASA last month also previewed the emotional impact of images from the James Webb as Thomas Zurbuchen, head of the space agency's scientific programs, said the first images nearly brought him to tears.

"It's really hard to not look at the universe in a new light and not just have a moment that is deeply personal," he said. "It's an emotional moment when you see nature suddenly releasing some of its secrets, and I would like you to imagine and look forward to that."

Out-of-this-world images from space

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa releases first Webb Telescope images of Jupiter and moon Europa

Nasa has released the first James Webb Space Telescope images from our own Solar System, capturing the gas giant Jupiter glowing in infrared light. Also visible are Jupiter’s moons Europa, Thebe and Metis. The images, posted Thursday evening on a Nasa blog, are not as highly processed as the five images of distant galaxies and nebulae the space agency shared with the public on Tuesday. Instead, the Jovian images come from data collected during Webb’s commissioning phase during the spring, when operators pointed the telescope at different objects to make sure everything was working properly. Nevertheless, the images give...
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

Stephen Hawking’s black hole theory proved right

The late Stephen Hawking’s black hole area theorem is correct, a new study shows. Scientists used gravitational waves to prove the famous British physicist’s idea, which may lead to uncovering more underlying laws of the universe. The theorem, elaborated by Hawking in 1971, uses Einstein’s theory of general...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Industry
City
Greenbelt, MD
Local
Maryland Business
Daily Mail

REVEALED: NASA's full picture set from James Webb Telescope will show detailed views of stellar nurseries with stars larger than the sun and a galaxy group 290 million light-years away

NASA revealed the James Webb Telescope will target multiple spectacular cosmic objects - including far-flung stellar nurseries, a giant planet outside of our solar system and a galaxy group that's 290-million light-years away - ahead of the release of its first images. The space agency lists five main targets for...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA Mars Rover Spots Spaghetti-Like Object

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. I just checked, and there are no Italian restaurants on Mars. So there goes one explanation for an odd object photographed by NASA's Perseverance rover on Tuesday. It isn't spaghetti. Nor is it a sea creature or a hair ball. It looks like a tangle of string or shredded material that's clinging together.
ASTRONOMY
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bill Nelson
CNET

The James Webb Space Telescope Image Reveal Was an Embarrassment

On Monday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were given the honor of unveiling the "deepest view" into our universe yet. The image, of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $10 billion machine launched on Christmas Day to probe the very earliest epoch of space.
ASTRONOMY
Android Police

Download these super high-res Webb telescope images for an out-of-this-world wallpaper

All of space nerddom has been squealing with excitement at the James Webb Space Telescope's first images. What we've seen so far has been stunning, showing off a clarity of the universe we've never before experienced in such exquisite sharpness and detail. I haven't felt so much wonder since an eight-year-old Ryne snagged his first glossy-paged book on space from the library, staring slack-jawed at the Engraved Hourglass Nebula. If you can't get enough of Webb's first pictures either, I've got some great news. You can actually download them at absurdly high resolutions, perfect for setting as your phone's wallpaper.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#The White House
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

NASA shares astonishing James Webb images of Jupiter and its rings

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is the gift that keeps giving. Right after releasing the first set of images on July 12 — four extraordinary observations in the distant cosmos — taken by the world's most powerful space observatory, NASA has now stealthily revealed data from the telescope's commissioning period from the Space Telescope Science Institute’s Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Portrait of a Globular Cluster: A Multitude of Glittering Stars

This observation from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features the globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio. Found in a wide variety of galaxies, globular clusters are stable, tightly gravitationally bound clusters of tens of thousands to millions of stars. This intense gravitational attraction between the closely packed stars is what gives globular clusters a consistent, spherical shape. As a result, images of the hearts of globular clusters, as seen in this observation of Terzan 2, are crowded with a multitude of glittering stars.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
AOL Corp

Astronomers discover a mysterious, fast radio burst in space with 'heartbeat' pattern

Astronomers have detected a mysterious radio burst, with a pattern similar to a beating heart, from a far-away galaxy. In their findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature on Wednesday, the researchers noted that the signal – classified as a fast radio burst, or FRB – is the longest-lasting of its kind ever detected. It also displays the clearest periodic pattern for an FRB found so far.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

A Star Came too Close to a Black Hole and was Torn Apart. Surprisingly Little Actually Went In

What happens when a star wanders too close to a supermassive black hole? The obvious story is that it gets sucked in, never to be seen again. Some of its material gets superheated on the way in and that gives off huge amounts of radiation—usually X-rays. That’s not a wrong explanation, just incomplete. There’s more to the story, thanks to a team of astronomers at the University of California at Berkeley. They used a specialized spectrograph at Lick Observatory to study a tidal disruption event. That’s where a star encountered a black hole. What they found was surprising.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
396K+
Followers
60K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy