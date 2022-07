SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was arrested for a shooting that killed one person early Friday morning. Sparks Police officers went to a bar in the 1800 block of Prater Way because of a shooting that had occurred inside the establishment around 12:30 a.m. on July 15. Officers arrived and found a man inside who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

