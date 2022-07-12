ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

Learn and Play Wednesday

 3 days ago

Come in for open free play...

The Robesonian

Registrations open for Project IndigeCHOICE Summer Camp

LUMBERTON — Registrations are still open for Project IndigeCHOICE, a free summer camp for American Indian students who reside in the Lumbee Tribal Service area which includes Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson and Scotland Counties. The camp will take place at Robeson Community College from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July...
CUMBERLAND, NC
City
Southern Pines, NC
Southern Pines, NC
Society
chathamjournal.com

Progressives’ war on North Carolina’s working class

Raleigh, NC – The elitist progressives can’t hide their disdain for the working people of North Carolina. Case in point, an op-ed written by the far-left NC Budget & Tax Center and published by the News & Observer this week entitled “NC tax cuts are a power grab that benefits the rich, hurt the state.”
RALEIGH, NC
wkml.com

The Top 5 French Fries in Fayetteville for National French Fry Day

It’s National French Fry Day and it’s time to determine what the top five fast food French fries in Fayetteville are!. Nothing can get you more fired up than the debate over who has the best fries! And the folks at National Today put out their results for the best fast food fries in America. And lucky for you, all of these are available in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
#Free Play#Toys
getnews.info

Love Pines Realty Announces 170 Woodgreen Drive, Aberdeen Ranch Home for Sale

Real Estate Agent Jennifer L Carlson is pleased to present 170 Woodgreen Drive for sale. The adorable ranch style home is positioned conveniently in Aberdeen on NC 5. Very close to a popular franchise of restaurants and shopping stores. Less than 3 miles from the downtown Main Street in Aberdeen. Approximately six miles to the popular Village of Pinehurst. Close proximity to Fort Bragg Military base.. Call Jennifer L Carlson to schedule an appointment to see this home for sale in Aberdeen.
ABERDEEN, NC
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Surplus Property Auction July 16

SMITHFIELD – The annual Johnston County Surplus Property Auction will take place this Saturday, July 16th at 10:00am. Wester Auction Company will conduct the sale at the Johnston County Sheriff’s Fleet Services Building at 60 Shelter Way in Smithfield. Johnston County commissioners recently declared certain property to be...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Bond denied for couple charged with double murder at Fayetteville hotel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Bond was denied on Monday for the two people charged in connection with the deaths of a man and woman at a Cumberland County motel on Saturday. Both Ember Davis, 33, and Preston Conley, 19, are being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center following the murder of a man and woman at a Cloverleaf Motel in the 1300 block of Dobbin Holmes Road.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Person stabbed multiple times in downtown Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Fayetteville. On Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., Fayetteville police officers responded to the Family Fare BP at 225 Rowan St. after someone called to report a stabbing. A person was stabbed multiple times in the downtown area, police said, although...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“M” is for Marlboro County

“M” is for Marlboro County (480 square miles; 2020 population 26,376). Marlboro County was formed in 1785 and named for John Churchill, the duke of Marlboro. Retaining the same general dimensions for much of its existence, the county is bounded by the Great Pee Dee River on the west, North Carolina on the north and northeast, and Dillon County on the southeast. The Cheraw Indians occupied the area prior to European settlement. Among the early settlers were Welsh Baptists from Pennsylvania that settled the area that became the Welsh Neck. In 1819, Bennettsville became the county seat. In the 1880s D.D. McColl opened the Bank of Marlboro and established cotton mills in Bennettsville and McColl. In the twenty-first century, Marlboro County has continued its economic development while preserving its considerable architectural heritage and scenic beauty.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham abandons right-of-way off U.S. 220

ROCKINGHAM — The City Council on Tuesday approved the abandonment of a right-of-way long abandoned by the N.C. Department of Transportation. The vote came following a required public hearing set last month. However, there were no residents at the July meeting to speak for or against the measure. The...
ROCKINGHAM, NC

