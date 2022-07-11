Bellflower 4th of July Baby Show

Chiyo Futhey, 91, formerly of Montgomery City, passed away peacefully July 10, 2022 at St. Andrew’s of New Florence. Chiyo was born May 10, 1931 in Urasoe, Okinawa, Japan, the child of Kame and Kiyo Tamashiro. Chiyo met and fell in love with James E. Futhey, who was serving in the Korean War. The two were married September 3, 1953 in Naha, Okinawa, Japan. She came to the United States with him after his service was complete and became a U.S. citizen on August 31, 1960. Chiyo was proud of her citizenship and was a very patriotic American.

MONTGOMERY CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO