ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellflower, MO

Bellflower 4th of July Baby Show

mystandardnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bellflower 4th of July Baby Show was held on July...

www.mystandardnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
fourstateshomepage.com

3 children left behind in Missouri mom’s overdose death, man charged

ST. LOUIS – A man accused of supplying fentanyl to a St. Charles mother last month before her overdose death faces criminal charges. Federal prosecutors have charged Valentino Carpenter, 37, of Maryland Heights, with possession and distribution of fentanyl in the investigation. Officials did not identify the victim, but...
mystandardnews.com

High Hill Parade

The High Hill Parade was held in the evening of June 25. The 15-minute parade was sponsored by the High Hill Helpers Club and the High Hill Lions Club. After the event, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony dedicating the new walking trail near Lions Park. THEO TATE PHOTOS. To purchase...
HIGH HILL, MO
mystandardnews.com

Chiyo Futhey

Chiyo Futhey, 91, formerly of Montgomery City, passed away peacefully July 10, 2022 at St. Andrew’s of New Florence. Chiyo was born May 10, 1931 in Urasoe, Okinawa, Japan, the child of Kame and Kiyo Tamashiro. Chiyo met and fell in love with James E. Futhey, who was serving in the Korean War. The two were married September 3, 1953 in Naha, Okinawa, Japan. She came to the United States with him after his service was complete and became a U.S. citizen on August 31, 1960. Chiyo was proud of her citizenship and was a very patriotic American.
MONTGOMERY CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Bellflower, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KFVS12

Webster Groves woman, 81, sentenced to prison for stabbing daughter to death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Marjorie Theleman will spend 10 years in prison for stabbing her daughter, who lived with a disability, to death in Fenton. Theleman, 81, pleaded guilty earlier this month to the killing, which happened at a Holiday Inn hotel on Bowles Avenue ln 2019. Theleman removed her daughter, 51-year-old Sharon, from her nursing home before taking her there. Officers were called after the two women missed their scheduled checkout time.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
kwos.com

Women charged in violent weekend JCMO attack

Two Jefferson City women face assault and other charges after a large fight Saturday. 18 – year old Janiya Rucker and 34 – year old Tawanna Jullous are also facing child endangerment charges. Police say they found the victim covered in blood and missing a tooth that had been knocked out with a hammer. The incident happened on Walsh Street early Saturday. The victim told officers the pair had attacked both her and her son.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Grand Champion
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several people hurt after tour bus crashes into Cole County home

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a tour bus crashed overnight into a Cole County home. Firefighters at the scene told ABC 17 News the crash happened around 3 a.m. near Highway 54 and Farm View Road. At least 14 people were treated for minor to moderate injuries. There The post Several people hurt after tour bus crashes into Cole County home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

JC Diocese priest named in embezzlement case

A retired Jefferson City Diocese priest is being accused of embezzling from St. Stanislaus Church in Wardsville. The Diocese says the investigation revealed that Father Ignazio Medina wrote checks to himself and a sibling from a church account totaling $300,000. The Diocese says Medina has since repaid the church. Father Medina pastored at Wardsville for 9 – years and at several other churches as well. The FBI is investigating and the Bishop is calling for an independent church trial into the case.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
kwos.com

Two hurt in 50 crash with an SUV and a tractor

Three people are hurt in a crash involving an SUV and farm tractor Tuesday. Troopers say Kellie Bertels of Westphalia rear ended the tractor on Highway – 50 near Militia Drive east of Jefferson City. Both Bertels and the tractor driver, Keith Forck of Jefferson City had moderate injuries. Bertels’ teenage son had only minor injuries.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

Beaufort man faces weapons charge

A Beaufort man has been charged with violating a court order and unlawful use of a weapon after he was arrested July 6 at the home of his ex-wife in Lonedell. The alleged victim told Franklin County deputies that her ex-husband, Kenneth M. Lane Sr., 45, had been at her residence and removed a window screen before fleeing.
BEAUFORT, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia school board accepts grant for gender-affirming closet

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education accepted a $10,000 grant on Monday to create a gender-affirming closet for some high school students. The board approved the grant award at its Monday meeting to establish a closet for students at Rock Bridge High School that allows them to find clothing fitting of their gender identity. The money comes from the It Gets Better Project.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Another officer assaulted at Jefferson City Correctional Center

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Department of Corrections officials confirmed another corrections officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center was assaulted Tuesday morning. The attack comes on the heels of another assault on a staff member Sunday. A spokesperson says the two assault incidents do not appear to be related. The spokesperson...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Trailer, garage burn in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Monday morning fire burned a trailer and a detached garage in Jefferson City. Firefighters were sent to the call a little before 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Oakridge Drive and found a trailer and a detached garage on fire, according to a Jefferson City Fire Department news release. Both structures had heavy damage, according to the release.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy