Thousands came out to the annual Bean Hole Days in Pequot Lakes on Wednesday to try out some of what the community cooked up. A pit crew lowered five large cast iron kettles of beans the night before so they could be cooked to serve those who attended, with some recipes having been passed down for 85 years. Not only did everyone enjoy the great taste of beans, but they also enjoyed great music by impersonator Chris Olson performing his Memories of Elvis Presley’s greatest hits.

PEQUOT LAKES, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO