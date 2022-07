Greater Bemidji’s 218 Relocate program recently expanded. This update aims to not only help recruit new talent to the greater Bemidji area, but also to retain it. Through expansions to older plans like the Telecommuter Relocation program and the introduction of the New Resident Relocation program, this second phase to 218 Relocate is a step toward fighting the nationwide worker shortage on a local scale.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO