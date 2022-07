With Thursday’s release of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet data, we finally see how much they were able to reduce assets in the month of June. The current plan is to reduce US Treasuries (UST) holdings by up to $30 billion a month and Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) by $17.5 billion a month, for June, July and August. After which, the balances are to decrease by up to $60 and $35 billion, respectively.

