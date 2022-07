Galen J. Koll, 68, of Sunburg, MN and Centerville, IA, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 1st, at CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, July 29th, at 10:00 am at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake in rural New London. There will be time to gather, remember, and have a cup of coffee, for an hour before the Service. Directly after the Service, the family (and friends who wish to join them), will leave for Internment at Camp Ripley Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home in Spicer. www.petersonbrothers.com.

SUNBURG, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO