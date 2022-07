NEW YORK -- With inflation above 9 percent, many restaurants in our area are feeling the squeeze.On Tuesday, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis visited some making changes or closing down for good.Since Robert McCaroll's grandfather started The Good Steer 65 years ago, it has become a Lake Grove landmark."To say it's a big part of our lives is an understatement," McCarroll said.But its booths -- full of memories -- now remain empty. The decades-old restaurant closed Saturday."We were doing okay until the end of March and things really started to go south," McCarroll said.McCarroll said rising food costs -- in some cases...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO