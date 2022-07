The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) published an analysis today of how volatile lumber prices have significantly impacted home prices and rent. Since the pandemic lockdowns began in 2020, softwood lumber prices have added $14,345 to the price of a new single-family home and $5,511 to the market value of an average new multifamily home, NAHB said.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO