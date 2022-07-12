Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

pymnts

LollyLaw Debuts Online Native Payment Offering

Immigration lawyer-focused cloud-based practice management solution LollyLaw has launched LollyPayments, a native online payments platform that allows users to collect and reconcile payments without calling on third-party vendors, according to a Wednesday (July 13) press release. Paradigm recently acquired LollyLaw and LollyPayments becomes the third Paradigm product to launch fully...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Refrigerated carriers combine as KLLM acquires Quest Global

KLLM Transport Services, one of the nation’s largest temperature-controlled carriers, announced the acquisition of Quest Global on Thursday. Based in Cartersville, Georgia, Quest Global provides refrigerated truckload services to a client list that includes “many Fortune 500 companies.” The carrier specializes in expedited transportation with coast-to-coast coverage utilizing driver teams.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
freightwaves.com

J.B. Hunt to expedite delivery of new containers, customer freight

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced Thursday that it has entered a long-term agreement to expedite the delivery of new intermodal containers as well the freight of its customers. A multivessel agreement with Swire Shipping Pte. is expected to provide an accelerated shipment option for the company’s customers that ship cargo from Asia to the U.S.
INDUSTRY
CNET

Drones Set to Deliver Medical Products in Washington State in 2024

Drones will begin ferrying medical supplies to addresses in Tacoma, Washington, starting in 2024, two companies behind the project said Thursday. It's the latest example of using unpiloted aircraft to move critical goods more quickly than conventional transportation. Startup drone maker Zipline and health care provider MultiCare said the service...
TACOMA, WA
Sourcing Journal

Execs Say Supply Chains Could Use a Tech Injection: Survey

Click here to read the full article. Supply chain digitization won’t happen overnight and manufacturers are tepid when it comes to their faith that existing processes will hold up in the near term. The majority of procurement executives surveyed in a recent study indicated “significant disruption” in their raw materials supply chains, with 67 percent saying the technology solutions they currently use are not likely to be able to handle the headwinds expected over the next three years. “Rather than the global and pervasive supply chain issues in 2020 to ’21, current supply chain challenges, in general, appear to be more accurately...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

BedRock Systems and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center to Demonstrate Trusted Computing Base Integration Framework

BedRock Systems, the leading software company delivering an unbreakable foundation for secured computing from edge to cloud, today announced the collaboration with U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Aviation & Missile Center (AvMC) and DESE Research. Headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, the U.S. DEVCOM AvMC is the Army's focal point for providing research, development, and engineering technology and services for aviation and missile platforms across the life cycle. BedRock Systems and DESE Research, Inc. have developed a trusted computing base integration framework (TCBIF) that supports flexible design and secure integration of multiple features, functions and applications into aviation and missile systems.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Medusa’s open source e-commerce tool for JavaScript developers aims to take on Shopify

Co-founders Sebastian Rindom, Oliver Juhl and Nicklas Gellner started the company a year ago, though they have been working on the software for four years with an initial customer. What they found, by helping that customer scale their business via marketplaces Shopify and WooCommerce, was that they had to do some more coding workarounds and hacks than they thought should happen.
TECHNOLOGY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why you need to read a company’s mission statement before accepting a job offer

The job application and interview process can easily leave the person seeking a new position feeling like they hold minimal power. After all, whether they work for the company they have applied to seems to depend entirely on personal characteristics and achievements. That is a ton of pressure, no matter how it is sliced. Between the interrogative questions, vast amounts of personal information requested from the company, and awareness of the element of being evaluated personally, there is sufficient evidence to suggest this feeling is not unfounded in the slightest.
JOBS
Economy
ctemag.com

8 benefits of standardized robots

Traditionally, CNC automation solutions were often custom and one-offs. Although promising an outcome tailor-made to an application can be tantalizing, it also can make choosing the right investment in robotics for the machining industry very difficult and risky. The evolution of technology and capabilities, coupled with increased acceptance of automation,...
ENGINEERING
CNET

Hive to Phase Out Smart Home Security Products By 2025

Hive is phasing out its line of home-security products, the smart home device manufacturer said in a post on its website. The company will instead focus on its devices that aim to make homes more energy efficient, such as its smart thermostats. The discontinued devices include the Hive View Camera...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Exploring the Impact of Digitization in Field Service

Field service management refers to that part of the organization that is tasked with handling in-person services for customers or operations conducted outside of the office. Field service runs the gamut from customer and repair service to consultations, inspections, maintenance, and sales. It is integral to industries like construction, oil and gas, utilities, property maintenance, construction, and even healthcare. Simply put, it is any part of the organization that employs a worker out on the field.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptonewsz.com

MH Ventures Introduces MetaWear for the Fashion Industry

MH Ventures has talked about the cross-platform metaverse fashion creator ecosystem called MetaWear. It has been brought to the market to provide a complete solution to the fashion industry, including stakeholders like fashion designers and businesses. The ecosystem has all the important elements inculcated into its core principles. These include...
APPAREL
freightwaves.com

Axle Logistics partners with university to foster sales leaders of tomorrow

The nationwide unemployment rate continues to hover near historic lows, and companies across the supply chain are feeling the squeeze. The driver shortage is a popular topic of discussion, but talent is currently lacking across various roles within the industry. Unemployment across all industries sat at just 3.4% in May,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Motor1.com

Drivers Want Monitoring Tech In Cars With Automated Systems: Study

Like it or not, the automotive industry constantly keeps pushing the technology toward self-driving vehicles. At this point, it’s difficult to tell whether fully autonomous vehicles will rule the world in this century – there are hundreds of important questions that need to be answered first – but the path seems to be clear that automakers won’t stop working on the tech. But are the consumers ready to embrace driverless cars already?
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Canvas Medical, ‘the Tesla of EMRs,’ raises a $24 million Series B round

“I thought there has got to be a better solution,” Hines told TechCrunch. “I started Canvas to design the software with the right data structure and right workflow to be able to have a positive impact on patient health outcomes.”. Canvas, an electronic medical records (EMR) startup, helps...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Paragon 28 Launches Mobile Medical Education Lab Tour, Expanding Opportunities for Foot and Ankle Surgeon Education

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today announced its new nationwide mobile training lab tour, for convenient, on-site surgeon training and education. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005137/en/ Paragon 28 Surgeon Mobile Lab (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Brandon Suarez Joins Reliable Robotics as Vice President of Uncrewed Aircraft Systems Integration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Reliable Robotics, a leader in autonomous aircraft systems, today announced the addition of Brandon Suarez in a newly created role of Vice President of UAS Integration, where he will drive the development and adoption of technical standards and global aviation policy for the company. Suarez takes on a strategic, multi-faceted position at Reliable where he will focus on defining key aspects of the development roadmap, including airspace integration and international operational approval. He will also support the company’s product strategy plans and future aircraft programs. Suarez is an instrument-rated commercial pilot and is actively involved in the greater aviation community, holding key industry roles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005559/en/ Reliable Robotics welcomes Brandon Suarez as Vice President of UAS Integration (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

TOP Mining with Up to 900% Mining Rate!

Singapore, July 15, 2022 - Torches Finance, the decentralized lending protocol, announces the official launch of TOP (Torches Point token) Mining. By participating in the “Supply & Borrow”, users will be able to obtain the TOP rewards, which can be exchanged for TOR (Torches token) with a certain coefficient before the TOR launching.
MARKETS
pymnts

DiMuto Debuts B2B eCommerce Marketplace for AgriFood Industry

DiMuto, an AgriFood trade solutions firm, has debuted a B2B eCommerce marketplace connecting AgriFood suppliers, growers and exporters to importers, wholesalers and retailers, according to a Tuesday (July 12) press release. The new multi-vendor market will create a “one-stop” destination for AgriFood products, the company said. Per the release, the...
AGRICULTURE

