DA: 2 sentenced for deadly drive-by shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in 2020 , according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, the DA’s office announced that Thyshawn Thompson, 26, and Lenard Luster, 25, were sentenced for a drive-by shooting that killed Demarko White, 29, and left another man injured.

Thompson was sentenced to 10 years for attempted murder and 100 years to life for murder. Luster was handed down a sentence of 10 years plus 50 years to life.

Shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2020, Fresno police officers found White unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds near McKinley and Normal avenues.

Photo of Demarko White provided by the Fresno Police Department.

A second man, identified as Arthur Thomas, was hit by gunfire but survived his injuries.

Investigators said Luster had picked up Thompson near the Fresno County Superior Court and drove him over to the area the neighborhood where the shooting took place.

After arriving in the neighborhood, officers said Thompson pulled out a gun and started shooting from the passenger seat, striking White and Thompson several times.

Both men left the area following the shooting but were later arrested when they were pulled over by a Fresno police officer.

