Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Village Manager Tom Mick reported from the Board Room Monday night with news regarding the upcoming Main Street Nights performances, Community Relations events still on the docket, and the Veterans Day program on November 10. The last will include a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter landing at Central Park. T-Shirts are now on sale to help cover the costs of proper recognition for our veterans.

PARK FOREST, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO