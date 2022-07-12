Police beat for Tuesday, July 12

Continued demand for copper and aluminum is fueling an increase in air conditioner and catalytic converter thefts across the country. However, west-central Illinois is avoiding a similar spike, at least for now. Over the past couple of weeks, there have been two reports to the Jacksonville police of stolen window air-conditioning units and one report of a stolen generator from a business on West Morton Avenue. Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford said those types of crimes have yet to become a huge problem.

