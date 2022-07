Former Chelsea star Glen Johnson has claimed that if Frenkie De Jong is given a choice to join either Manchester United or Chelsea, it would be a "No brainer". The Dutchman has been heavily linked with The Red Devils this summer, and Old Trafford seems to be his most likely destination if he does leave Barcelona in the next couple of months. However Chelsea have been said to be interested too, and if they step up their pursuit it could leave De Jong with a choice to make.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO