Cleveland Heights seeks brownfield funding to clear former dairy, police annex in Noble

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The sunshine continues today, with highs in the low 80s. The weekend will bring some chances for much-needed rain. Although Saturday will be sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-80s, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the evening and overnight. There is an even better chance on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. Read more.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO