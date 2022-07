With the verbal commitment from four-star receiver recruit Jaden Greathouse, Notre Dame strengthened its 2023 class further. In fact, 247Sports thinks very highly of what the Irish have done as far as talent coming in after this coming season. The site’s latest 2023 recruit rankings place Notre Dame at the very top. Its 17 four-star recruits are more than any other program, and five-star quarterback CJ Carr makes this group even stronger.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO