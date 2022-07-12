Victim in stable condition after Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A gunshot wound victim was listed as being in stable condition after a shooting Monday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

The shooting happened just after 8:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of School Street, OPD said. Officers responded to the area after getting a ShotSpotter notification and found the victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3426.