Oakland, CA

Victim in stable condition after Oakland shooting

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A gunshot wound victim was listed as being in stable condition after a shooting Monday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

The shooting happened just after 8:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of School Street, OPD said. Officers responded to the area after getting a ShotSpotter notification and found the victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3426.

