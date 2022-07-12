Concert to aid refugee family in need of vehicle

The Rev. M.G. Matally can relate with the refugees who have been forced to flee their countries and find a new home in the United States.

In 1990, Matally fled Liberia, a country in West Africa, after a civil war broke out there. He was 18 years old then.

Matally now leads One Faith Fellowship, 1301 Tamarack Road, that will be holding a benefit concert at 6 p.m. Sunday in an effort to help a refugee family purchase a new vehicle.

“We know many of them have transportation needs but there is one particular family that we thought this would make a big difference,” Matally said. “…This is something we’ve never done before, but it comes home to us. My wife and I used to be refugees.”

Prior to the concert, Matally said he plans to reach out to the International Center of Owensboro to see if it has any other family recommendations.

Since October, there has been an influx of Afghan refugees to Owensboro. They came after the United States withdrew all of its forces from Afghanistan on Aug. 30, 2021, which led the Taliban to take full control of the country.

At first, housing was a challenge.

But now, Diane Ford, director of the International Center, said transportation is the biggest obstacle.

For the first 90 days of refugee resettlement, the International Center is contracted by the U.S. government to provide transportation.

“The vast majority of our refugees come over lacking any resources to purchase a vehicle,” Ford said.

The International Center, which also serves the Congolese and Burmese refugee populations, received 187 Afghans at one time, which made it difficult to meet the transportation demands.

“There’s no way to rely on nine staff members and volunteers to get everybody where they need to go,” she said.

Even with jobs, Ford said normal bank loans aren’t an option for refugees because they have no credit history.

She said her church — First Christian — is putting the “final touches” on a car ministry fund that would act as a loan source for refugees.

“They would be able to borrow money at zero% interest with no credit history to purchase vehicles,” Ford said. “That is probably the No. 1 barrier — we think — to their quick successful integration into our community.”

The One Faith concert will feature Alma Randolph, Titus Chapman, Justin Holbrook and the praise band.

Entry will be free but there will be an offering taken up during the concert.

Matally said he reached out to Randolph because of her foundation that provides new furniture for needy homes.

“I asked Alma to be part of this because she’s a big philanthropist in this area and she’s known for her music,” Matally said. “... I know she has a heart for helping in general but also families in need.”

