ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Concert to aid refugee family in need of vehicle

By Don Wilkins Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago

The Rev. M.G. Matally can relate with the refugees who have been forced to flee their countries and find a new home in the United States.

In 1990, Matally fled Liberia, a country in West Africa, after a civil war broke out there. He was 18 years old then.

Matally now leads One Faith Fellowship, 1301 Tamarack Road, that will be holding a benefit concert at 6 p.m. Sunday in an effort to help a refugee family purchase a new vehicle.

“We know many of them have transportation needs but there is one particular family that we thought this would make a big difference,” Matally said. “…This is something we’ve never done before, but it comes home to us. My wife and I used to be refugees.”

Prior to the concert, Matally said he plans to reach out to the International Center of Owensboro to see if it has any other family recommendations.

Since October, there has been an influx of Afghan refugees to Owensboro. They came after the United States withdrew all of its forces from Afghanistan on Aug. 30, 2021, which led the Taliban to take full control of the country.

At first, housing was a challenge.

But now, Diane Ford, director of the International Center, said transportation is the biggest obstacle.

For the first 90 days of refugee resettlement, the International Center is contracted by the U.S. government to provide transportation.

“The vast majority of our refugees come over lacking any resources to purchase a vehicle,” Ford said.

The International Center, which also serves the Congolese and Burmese refugee populations, received 187 Afghans at one time, which made it difficult to meet the transportation demands.

“There’s no way to rely on nine staff members and volunteers to get everybody where they need to go,” she said.

Even with jobs, Ford said normal bank loans aren’t an option for refugees because they have no credit history.

She said her church — First Christian — is putting the “final touches” on a car ministry fund that would act as a loan source for refugees.

“They would be able to borrow money at zero% interest with no credit history to purchase vehicles,” Ford said. “That is probably the No. 1 barrier — we think — to their quick successful integration into our community.”

The One Faith concert will feature Alma Randolph, Titus Chapman, Justin Holbrook and the praise band.

Entry will be free but there will be an offering taken up during the concert.

Matally said he reached out to Randolph because of her foundation that provides new furniture for needy homes.

“I asked Alma to be part of this because she’s a big philanthropist in this area and she’s known for her music,” Matally said. “... I know she has a heart for helping in general but also families in need.”

{span}Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299{/span}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper women’s recovery home expected to open this fall

Work is progressing on the new women’s recovery home being built in Jasper. Dove Recovery House anticipates opening the county’s first home dedicated to helping women recover from substance abuse sometime this fall. The home is one facet of a recent push to address mental health and substance...
JASPER, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Stranger’s Generous Gift Gives Hope To The Posey County Community After Family’s Tragedy

Mr. Rogers had a specific gift for giving us iconic quotes that remind us to be kind and share what we have with others. "All of us, at some time or other, need help. Whether we're giving or receiving help, each one of us has something valuable to bring to this world. That's one of the things that connects us as neighbors—in our own way, each one of us is a giver and a receiver."
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WBKR

Huge Church Rummage Sale In Owensboro This Weekend

There's a huge church rummage sale in Owensboro this weekend and you are invited to take advantage of all the bargains. The rummage sale will take place at Matthew's Table right here in the heart of Owensboro at 119 W. 24th Street. WHEN. The rummage sale will take place on...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Society
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Local
Kentucky Society
Owensboro, KY
Cars
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville and Newburgh Schnucks Updated Policy Requires Team Members and Vendors to Wear Masks

Knock knock. Who's There? COVID...No thank you. Yes, unfortunately, this is the reality right here in the Evansville area. Just a few weeks ago, I along with several coworkers was exposed to COVID-19. It's been so long since this has been an issue, I didn't think that much of it. Then we read up on the latest CDC guidelines, and some folks that had not had the booster shot had to work from home for a few days. I was not on that list. I have been vaccinated and have had one booster. But, as it turns out, that was not enough to keep the COVID away from me. I'm sure that my recent Lupus diagnosis doesn't help my immune system, but my vacation turned into a sick-cation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Strangers pitch in to rescue children locked in car in Evansville

Over the weekend, the Brummett family was heading to Golden Corral for a late lunch. Before they could make it through the restaurant’s doors, they came across a woman desperate for help. “We walked over and I asked if she was okay because she looked distraught,” says Cody Brummett....
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Volunteers#Taliban#Ford#Interna
14news.com

Warrick Co. teacher and EMS person win ‘of the year’ awards

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, we told you about the Boonville Firefighter who was recognized as the American Legion Firefighter of the Year for the state of Indiana. Well, Lt. Collins isn’t the only leader from Warrick County who took home similar awards. We’ve since learned Booneville Middle School Teacher...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Tell City Police believe social post to be a hoax

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police are hoping to put residents at ease after a social media post started circulating with information about a door to door person posing a threat to residents. The police department says that they have not fielded such reports and believes it to...
TELL CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
spectrumnews1.com

New manufacturing developments coming to 2 Kentucky communities, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced a pair of economic investments that'll bring over $2.5 million to Kentucky. Accuride is investing $2 million in its Henderson County operation, and Advanced Handling Systems is investing over $500,000 in its recent relocation to Erlanger in northern Kentucky. What...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased named on Old Corydon-Henderson Road

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police Department (HPD) says the driver of the motorcycle, Charles B. Harris III, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. HPD says on July 15 at 7:58 a.m. it responded to the intersection of Hwy 425 and Old Corydon Road in reference to a Collison between a […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

USDA: 40% of Vanderburgh Co. is in a food desert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 40 percent of Vanderburgh County is considered to be in a food desert, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The USDA says a person is in a food desert if they live more than a one mile walk from a grocery store that offers fresh produce.
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

New Chapter Begins for WITZ’s Jeri Weisheit

Jasper- If you want to learn the ins and outs of being a radio business manager, Jeri Weisheit is who you should look to. Weisheit, who began working for WITZ in 1974, was one of the longest tenured members of the WITZ family. There has been many events that had occurred during her time with the radio station, from the community reaction to the death of Elvis Presley to COVID.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Major announcement planned at Accuride in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Economic Officials say there is a major announcement planned Thursday. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. at Accuride on Adams Lane. The announcement notification includes the Team Kentucky logo. Accuride’s website shows they were established in 1974. It shows it’s an automated facility that manufactures...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Owensboro crash

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. The Daviess County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist who died as 39-year-old Nicholas C. Howell. The crash happened on Wednesday morning, at the intersection of New Hartford Road and East 27th Street. Police say...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Henderson Co. crash sends 2 people to hospital

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A crash in Henderson County sent two people to the hospital. The sheriff’s office says the crash involved a tow truck and pickup truck. It happened on KY 425 and KY 1299. We’re told the driver and passenger of the pickup truck have non-life...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
5K+
Followers
267
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy