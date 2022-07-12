FISCAL COURT AGENDA 7-12-22

At its meeting at noon on Tuesday, July 12, on the second floor of the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following action:

• Proclaim Dust Bowl Basketball Tournament Week

• Consider revising the salary schedule for Fiscal Year 2023

• Consider a memorandum of understanding between the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency and Owensboro Community & Technical College for an alternate emergency operations center in case the courthouse should be destroyed in an earthquake.

• Consider a contract with Weaver Consultants Group for Geosynthetics CQA Services for a new 16.6-acre contained landfill cell

• Consider renewing a lease agreement with Hurricane Marina LLC to continue to operate the boat launching facility there

• Consider a fee for service agreement with Western Kentucky University to conduct an archaeological literature search and assessment of potential for the Jack Hinton Road Waterline Replacement Project Area

• Consider reappointing Nick Hetman to the Owensboro Health Board for a three-year term

• Consider promoting Barry Dennis as landfill heavy equipment operator

• Consider promoting Jerry Martin as landfill scale operator

• Consider hiring Hire Tyler Timmons as solid waste laborer

• Consider hiring Jason Filback as solid waste heavy equipment operator

• Consider hiring Kya Severs as part-time animal control attendant

• Consider hiring Christopher Leach as solid waste laborer